Sunday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and Duke Blue Devils (5-2) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 77-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-65 win against Georgia in their last outing on Thursday.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-65 win against Georgia in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 65-58 against North Carolina on Thursday. In the Blue Devils' win, Ashlon Jackson led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding three rebounds and five assists). Bree Hall scored 15 points in the Gamecocks' victory, leading the team.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils defeated the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 53-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 72-65 win on November 30 -- their best victory of the season.

The Blue Devils have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Duke has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 53) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 56) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 69) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 227) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 352) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 100-71 victory against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

South Carolina has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 167th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 84) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per outing (104th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 50.3 per contest (seventh in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.

