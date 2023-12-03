Sunday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils enter this matchup on the heels of a 72-65 win against Georgia on Thursday.

Last time out, the Blue Devils won on Thursday 72-65 against Georgia. The Gamecocks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 65-58 victory over North Carolina. In the Blue Devils' win, Ashlon Jackson led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding three rebounds and five assists). In the Gamecocks' win, Bree Hall led the team with 15 points (adding one rebound and zero assists).

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season on November 30, a 72-65 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Duke has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 53) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 58) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 70) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 228) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 352) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Gamecocks captured their best win of the season, a 100-71 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25.

The Gamecocks have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 166th-most in the country.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 84) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 116) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball while allowing 59.7 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 50.3 per outing (seventh in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.

