Sunday's contest that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) against the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils won their most recent outing 72-65 against Georgia on Thursday.

The Blue Devils won their most recent game 72-65 against Georgia on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 65-58 victory against North Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday. Ashlon Jackson scored a team-leading 18 points for the Blue Devils in the win. Bree Hall's team-high 15 points paced the Gamecocks in the win.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

On November 30 versus the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings, the Blue Devils registered their signature win of the season, a 72-65 victory on the road.

The Blue Devils have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 64) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 65) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 220) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Gamecocks secured the 100-71 win at a neutral site on November 6.

The Gamecocks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 162nd-most in the country.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 80) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 115) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball and are allowing 59.7 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 44.2 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 50.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.