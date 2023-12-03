Sunday's game features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-65 victory over Georgia in their last game on Thursday. In their last outing on Thursday, the Gamecocks secured a 65-58 win over North Carolina. Ashlon Jackson scored a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils in the victory. Bree Hall recorded 15 points, one rebound and zero assists for the Gamecocks.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

ESPN3

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season on November 30, when they secured a 72-65 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings.

The Blue Devils have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Duke has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 66) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 221) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 100-71 victory against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gamecocks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

South Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 162nd-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 80) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 114) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +125 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) and give up 59.7 per outing (107th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 44.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 50.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

