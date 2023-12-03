The UCF Knights (6-0) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Campbell Camels (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Camels have won three games in a row.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Campbell vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Camels score an average of 70.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 58.2 the Knights give up.

Campbell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

UCF has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.8 points.

The Knights score 20.8 more points per game (75.0) than the Camels give up (54.2).

UCF has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 54.2 points.

When Campbell allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 5-1.

The Knights are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (36.9%).

The Camels' 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 11.1 higher than the Knights have conceded.

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 13.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 62.3 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 62.3 FG% Shy Tuelle: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.8 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Gemma Nunez: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Audrey Fuller: 5.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

