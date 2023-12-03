The Auburn Tigers (5-1) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), winners of four straight. The Tigers are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -7.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Appalachian State's games this season is 141.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Appalachian State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-3-0 mark from Auburn.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 33.3% 81 158 64.8 129.5 148.8 Appalachian State 2 33.3% 77 158 64.7 129.5 138.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers' 77 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Appalachian State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 3-3-0 3-2 2-4-0 Appalachian State 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Appalachian State 14-2 Home Record 10-7 4-8 Away Record 6-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.