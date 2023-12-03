Sunday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (5-1) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 3.

The matchup has no set line.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 75, Appalachian State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-4.8)

Auburn (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Appalachian State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Auburn's is 3-3-0. A total of four out of the Mountaineers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +86 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (146th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Appalachian State grabs 38.6 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Appalachian State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.0% from long range.

The Mountaineers average 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and give up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Appalachian State forces 10.7 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (75th in college basketball play).

