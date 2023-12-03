The Auburn Tigers (5-1) take a five-game win streak into a road contest with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Appalachian State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Mountaineers put up 12.2 more points per game (77.0) than the Tigers allow (64.8).
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.5.
  • The Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Appalachian State knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Murray State W 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Austin Peay W 78-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 East Tennessee State W 72-61 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Auburn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/5/2023 Central Penn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.