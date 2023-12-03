How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (5-1) take a five-game win streak into a road contest with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Appalachian State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
- The Mountaineers put up 12.2 more points per game (77.0) than the Tigers allow (64.8).
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.5.
- The Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Appalachian State knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (32.7%).
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|W 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-61
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
