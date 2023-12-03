Adam Thielen has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 267.8 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Thielen has a team-leading 728 receiving yards on 77 grabs (100 targets), with four TDs, averaging 66.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thielen and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thielen vs. the Buccaneers

Thielen vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed nine opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 267.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have surrendered 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 19th in the league.

Watch Panthers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thielen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thielen Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this year, Thielen has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has been targeted on 100 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (24.4% target share).

He has 728 receiving yards on 100 targets to rank 75th in league play with 7.3 yards per target.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 28.6% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 11 red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 34.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.