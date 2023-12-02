The 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas will have Wyndham Clark in the field from November 30 - December 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,449-yard course, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Wyndham Clark at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Clark Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Wyndham Clark Insights

Clark has finished below par 11 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Clark has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Clark has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Clark will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 23 -7 277 2 19 4 6 $14.9M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

At 7,449 yards, Albany is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,001 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Albany has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 87 yards shorter than the 7,449 yards Albany will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Clark shot better than 69% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Clark recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Clark recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Clark's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the field average (9.5).

At that most recent tournament, Clark's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.8).

Clark finished the TOUR Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Clark finished without one.

