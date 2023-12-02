Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) meet the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|28.0
|343rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
