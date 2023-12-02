The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 41.0% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Winthrop has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.0% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 19th.
  • The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.
  • When it scores more than 80.2 points, Winthrop is 3-0.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
  • Winthrop sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (37.9%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Elon W 78-70 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia L 78-69 Stegeman Coliseum
11/28/2023 Bob Jones W 90-49 Winthrop Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens - Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

