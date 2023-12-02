How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 40.5% the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Western Carolina has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts rank 208th.
- The Catamounts put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.3 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Western Carolina is 5-0.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Carolina put up more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Catamounts conceded 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).
- At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|W 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
