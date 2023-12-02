The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 40.5% the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Western Carolina has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 208th.
  • The Catamounts put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.3 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, Western Carolina is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Carolina put up more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Catamounts conceded 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).
  • At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 McNeese W 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 81-63 Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 69-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/5/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.