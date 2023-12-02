The Week 14 college football slate includes three games featuring CAA teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY)

Week 14 CAA Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)

Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Youngstown State 466 Total Yards 369 275 Passing Yards 287 191 Rushing Yards 82 1 Turnovers 2

Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13

Albany (NY) Leaders

Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)

Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS) Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Richmond 311 Total Yards 314 170 Passing Yards 276 141 Rushing Yards 38 1 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Week 14 CAA Games

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

