North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you reside in Wake County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broughton High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Gibbons High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
