UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) are heavily favored (by 18.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-18.5
|153.5
Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
- UNC Wilmington and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points once this season.
- The average over/under for UNC Wilmington's matchups this season is 155.4, 1.9 more points than this game's total.
- UNC Wilmington is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- UNC Wilmington will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Seahawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Wilmington has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|5
|71.4%
|94.4
|177.3
|72.3
|144.9
|149.9
|UNC Wilmington
|1
|20%
|82.9
|177.3
|72.6
|144.9
|143.1
Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends
- The Seahawks' 82.9 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 72.3 the Wildcats allow.
- UNC Wilmington is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|4-3-0
|1-2
|5-2-0
|UNC Wilmington
|2-3-0
|0-0
|3-2-0
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|UNC Wilmington
|14-4
|Home Record
|11-3
|6-3
|Away Record
|8-6
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
