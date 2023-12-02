The Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline UNC Wilmington Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-18.5) 153.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-17.5) 153.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington has won two games against the spread this year.

Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' seven games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.