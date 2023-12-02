The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks are shooting 47.5% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 290th.
  • The Seahawks' 82.9 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 72.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
  • The Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington made fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Appalachian State L 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 @ FGCU W 71-55 Alico Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Carolina L 74-66 Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/10/2023 Montreat - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

