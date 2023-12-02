How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other CAA Games
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks are shooting 47.5% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 290th.
- The Seahawks' 82.9 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 72.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
- The Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington made fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|W 71-55
|Alico Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
