The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 47.5% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

UNC Wilmington is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 290th.

The Seahawks' 82.9 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 72.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.

The Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.

Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington made fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

