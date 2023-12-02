Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Teravainen's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 16 Points 4 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.