SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Austin Peay Governors versus the Mercer Bears is one of three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that features a SoCon team on the court.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bellarmine Knights at Wofford Terriers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Austin Peay Governors at Mercer Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at Western Carolina Catamounts
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
