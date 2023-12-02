In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Seth Jarvis to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.

Jarvis averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

