The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -12.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points four times.

The average point total in North Carolina's outings this year is 159.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tar Heels have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, North Carolina has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Tar Heels have entered three games this season favored by -800 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for North Carolina.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 66.7% 87.4 167.7 72.3 145.1 149.8 Florida State 3 60% 80.3 167.7 72.8 145.1 153.9

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

North Carolina won eight games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Tar Heels record 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Seminoles give up.

North Carolina has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-2-0 1-2 4-2-0 Florida State 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0

North Carolina vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Florida State 12-3 Home Record 5-11 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

