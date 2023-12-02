Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Troy Trojans square off for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 14 that should be of interest to fans in North Carolina.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.