The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina Central (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina Central (-3.5) 134.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

North Carolina Central is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Eagles' six games have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Spartans have hit the over just once this year.

