The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games North Carolina Central shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 301st.

The Eagles put up 7.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Spartans give up (67.9).

North Carolina Central is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central posted 82.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.8 more points than it averaged in road games (68.6).

The Eagles surrendered 59.7 points per game last year at home, which was 12.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina Central fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage away from home.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule