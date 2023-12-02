The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

NC State vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolfpack Betting Records & Stats

NC State has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points only twice this season.

NC State has a 147.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

NC State are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

NC State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wolfpack have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies NC State has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

NC State vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 2 33.3% 75.3 152.8 69.3 139.5 139.8 NC State 2 33.3% 77.5 152.8 70.2 139.5 146

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The Eagles had 12 wins in 21 games against the spread last year in ACC games.

The Wolfpack put up 8.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Eagles allow (69.3).

NC State has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

NC State vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 4-2-0 3-1 3-3-0 NC State 2-4-0 0-2 3-3-0

NC State vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College NC State 9-7 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

