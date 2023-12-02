The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-2.5) 150.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-2.5) 151.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Boston College Betting Trends

NC State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Boston College has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 NC State, based on its national championship odds (+15000), ranks much better (57th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (129th).

Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.