The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 148.5.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -7.5 148.5

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 148.5 points.

N.C. A&T has a 161.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.0 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, N.C. A&T has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

N.C. A&T has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Aggies have been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

N.C. A&T has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 0 0% 67.4 135.7 64.5 157.7 136.0 N.C. A&T 5 83.3% 68.3 135.7 93.2 157.7 142.0

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies average only 3.8 more points per game (68.3) than the Bulldogs give up (64.5).

When it scores more than 64.5 points, N.C. A&T is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 4-2-0 0-0 1-5-0 N.C. A&T 3-3-0 3-1 5-1-0

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel N.C. A&T 5-9 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

