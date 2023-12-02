N.C. A&T vs. Citadel December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) face the Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
