North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martinsville High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at Comenius School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comenius School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.