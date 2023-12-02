Held from November 30 - December 2, Justin Thomas is set to compete in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.

Looking to bet on Justin Thomas at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Justin Thomas Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Thomas has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Thomas has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Thomas has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 278 0 15 3 5 $3.6M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

In Thomas' previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times. His average finish has been eighth.

Thomas made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Thomas finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 7,449 yards this week, 448 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Albany has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Thomas has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,350 yards, while Albany will be 7,449 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Thomas shot better than 93% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Thomas shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Thomas carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Thomas had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Thomas' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Thomas finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Thomas recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

