For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesper Fast a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fast stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Fast has no points on the power play.

Fast averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:29 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.