How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Follow the action on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Hurricanes and the Sabres play.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|Sabres
|3-2 (F/OT) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (74 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|19
|6
|14
|20
|13
|9
|54.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|22
|9
|9
|18
|7
|12
|48.8%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|22
|10
|6
|16
|9
|10
|49.5%
|Michael Bunting
|21
|5
|10
|15
|10
|6
|30%
|Martin Necas
|22
|6
|9
|15
|11
|6
|36%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 77 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 68 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|23
|5
|15
|20
|16
|16
|-
|Casey Mittelstadt
|23
|4
|16
|20
|12
|18
|44.9%
|Jeff Skinner
|23
|10
|8
|18
|11
|16
|39.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|23
|10
|8
|18
|7
|9
|22.2%
|Alex Tuch
|20
|8
|8
|16
|5
|18
|42.9%
