The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday (tip at 5:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mark Williams and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: +102) 9.5 (Over: +100)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Williams on Saturday is 1.9 lower than his scoring average of 13.4.

He has grabbed 10.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Get Williams gear at Fanatics!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Gordon Hayward on Saturday is 0.3 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (13.8).

He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 28.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday is 6.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (21.8).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (9.5).

Towns has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.