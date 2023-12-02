The Charlotte Hornets (6-11) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) on Saturday, December 2 at Spectrum Center, with tip-off at 5:00 PM ET.

The Hornets are coming off of a 129-128 victory over the Nets in their most recent outing on Thursday. Terry Rozier totaled 37 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Nick Richards C Out Concussion 8.5 5.9 0.4 Brandon Miller SF Out Ankle 14.4 4 1.9 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Out (Hip), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSN

