Hornets vs. Timberwolves December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSN
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball puts up 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Terry Rozier averages 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- P.J. Washington puts up 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are getting 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.
- Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.
- Naz Reid is putting up 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Timberwolves
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|122.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.6
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|31.3%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
