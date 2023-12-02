High Point vs. North Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The High Point Panthers (5-3) will visit the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. North Florida matchup in this article.
High Point vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
High Point vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|High Point Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|High Point (-4.5)
|155.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|High Point (-4.5)
|155.5
|-194
|+156
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- High Point is 6-0-0 ATS this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
- North Florida is 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- Ospreys games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.