How to Watch High Point vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- High Point is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 25th.
- The Panthers' 90.3 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 75.4 the Ospreys allow.
- High Point has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).
- At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) as well.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Hofstra
|L 97-92
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 122-73
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|W 77-59
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
