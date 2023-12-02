Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Hayward put up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 129-128 win against the Nets.

Below, we look at Hayward's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.3 PRA -- 23.8 21.1 PR -- 19.1 16.8



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Hayward is responsible for attempting 12.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 105.3 points per contest, which is the best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 42.5 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 32 27 13 5 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.