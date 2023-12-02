How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- High Point vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- South Carolina Upstate vs North Carolina Central (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Winthrop vs Coastal Carolina (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
- South Carolina State vs Charleston Southern (5:30 PM ET | December 2)
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- This season, the Runnin' Bulldogs have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.
- In games Gardner-Webb shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 34th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score 73 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 65.3 the Catamounts give up.
- Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65.3 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Gardner-Webb performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 64 per game in away games.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 in road games.
- Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Yale
|L 71-70
|Avenir Centre
|11/25/2023
|Limestone
|W 92-51
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Queens
|L 83-80
|Curry Arena
|12/2/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/6/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
