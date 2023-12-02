The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

This season, the Runnin' Bulldogs have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.

In games Gardner-Webb shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 34th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 73 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 65.3 the Catamounts give up.

Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Gardner-Webb performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 64 per game in away games.

The Runnin' Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 in road games.

Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule