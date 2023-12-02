How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST
The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) take on the Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
click here to take a look at our score predictions!
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 56.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 54.8 the Pirates allow.
- Coppin State is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- East Carolina has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.
- The 68.3 points per game the Pirates average are just 2.8 more points than the Eagles give up (65.5).
- When East Carolina puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.
- Coppin State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Pirates are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.1%).
- The Eagles make 33.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.
East Carolina Leaders
- Danae McNeal: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%
- Synia Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%
- Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Tatyana Wyche: 3.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Ohio State
|L 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 68-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-55
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Minges Coliseum
