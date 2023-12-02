The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) take on the Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 56.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 54.8 the Pirates allow.

Coppin State is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

East Carolina has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Pirates average are just 2.8 more points than the Eagles give up (65.5).

When East Carolina puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.

Coppin State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Pirates are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.1%).

The Eagles make 33.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%

12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG% Synia Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG% Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Tatyana Wyche: 3.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Schedule