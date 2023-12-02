Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (3-3) taking on the Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-52 victory, as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

The Pirates took care of business in their last matchup 75-55 against Hampton on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 71, Coppin State 52

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' signature victory this season came against the Elon Phoenix, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 277) in our computer rankings. The Pirates took home the 68-37 win on the road on November 6.

East Carolina has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, East Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 277) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 329) on November 9

75-55 at home over Hampton (No. 343) on November 29

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%

12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG% Synia Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG% Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Tatyana Wyche: 3.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

