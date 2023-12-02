The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Yellow Jackets are 12.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -12.5 148.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Duke and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points.

The average total in Duke's games this year is 149.1, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Duke has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Blue Devils have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -800 moneyline set for this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Duke.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 4 66.7% 82.7 155.5 66.4 140.2 146.5 Georgia Tech 1 20% 72.8 155.5 73.8 140.2 145.7

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke won nine games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Blue Devils put up 8.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (73.8).

Duke has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-4-0 2-2 4-2-0 Georgia Tech 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Georgia Tech 16-0 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-9 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

