Duke vs. Georgia Tech December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will tip off at 2:15 PM ET and is available via The CW.
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|24th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
