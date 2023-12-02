The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: The CW

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 148.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 150.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Devils games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Georgia Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.

Duke has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

