The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 161st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 83rd.

The Blue Devils score 82.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 73.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When Duke scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68).

The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.

Duke sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule