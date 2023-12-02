How to Watch Davidson vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 255th.
- The 70.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 10.4 fewer points than the Raiders give up (80.7).
- Davidson is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Davidson fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.
- The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, Davidson drained 7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
