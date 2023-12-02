The Wright State Raiders (3-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Davidson Wildcats (4-3) at John M. Belk Arena on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

Davidson's games have gone over 153.5 points just once this season (in five contests).

The average total in Davidson's games this season is 138.4, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Davidson has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Davidson.

Davidson vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 1 20% 70.3 152.9 68.1 148.8 131.5 Wright State 6 85.7% 82.6 152.9 80.7 148.8 156.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 70.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.7 the Raiders give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Wright State 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0

Davidson vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Wright State 7-8 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 7-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.