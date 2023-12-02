Davidson vs. Wright State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (0-3) meet the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Davidson vs. Wright State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davidson vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15
|49th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.