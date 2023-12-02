The VCU Rams (6-1) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Charlotte vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers' 63.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 52.7 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.
  • VCU is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers give up (56.0).
  • VCU is 4-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
  • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Rams are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers concede to opponents (33.7%).
  • The 49ers shoot 40.0% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Rams concede.

Charlotte Leaders

  • Dazia Lawrence: 17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%
  • Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Imani Smith: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 West Virginia L 84-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 George Washington W 50-38 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/29/2023 Mercer W 65-58 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/7/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

